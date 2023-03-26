KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,298 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 260.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $191.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,612.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

