PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $64,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.4 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE AVB opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.