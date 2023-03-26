403 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Equinix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Equinix Trading Up 2.3 %

Equinix stock opened at $681.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $707.66 and a 200 day moving average of $654.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.