Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 113,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.
Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
