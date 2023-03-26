Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 113,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.