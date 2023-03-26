SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,864,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,871,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $438.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

