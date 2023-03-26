561 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $485.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

