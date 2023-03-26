LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 311.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 145.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 200.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $61,075,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $647.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $646.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.93. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The company has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

