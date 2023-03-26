Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.