Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,909,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,671 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

