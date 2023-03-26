iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $120.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.