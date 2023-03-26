StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

ETN opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.48 and its 200 day moving average is $157.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.