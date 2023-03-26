Lincoln Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

