Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.48% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $96,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

