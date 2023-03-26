Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $44,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Block by 35.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 200,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

