SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,006 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,964 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,577,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $64.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

