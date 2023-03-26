Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,611 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $58.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

