Retirement Planning Group Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 171,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $217.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

