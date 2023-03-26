Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 774 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after buying an additional 590,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 568,501 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $53.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

