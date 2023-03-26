KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Stock Performance
MCK opened at $346.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.04 and a 200-day moving average of $365.69. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
