Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $454,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,256,000 after buying an additional 375,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period.

IQLT stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

