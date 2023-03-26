DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,775 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $22.22 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

