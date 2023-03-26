Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.22 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
