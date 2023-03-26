Sitrin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 3.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

