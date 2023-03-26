DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after buying an additional 206,679 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

