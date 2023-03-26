DeDora Capital Inc. Has $11.57 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.68 and its 200 day moving average is $392.09. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

