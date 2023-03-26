DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $206.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

