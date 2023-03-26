iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average of $392.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.