Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 91,037 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 161.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,037 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

