Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.50 billion-$27.00 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

