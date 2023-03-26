Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average of $200.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.