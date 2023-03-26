Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 22,243 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,243 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,264,000 after acquiring an additional 413,945 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

