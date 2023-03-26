Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,443 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

