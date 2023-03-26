Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $260.21 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

