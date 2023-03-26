iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 972.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,651 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $47.53 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.