SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 255.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,759,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $86.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

