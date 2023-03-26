Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 371.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

