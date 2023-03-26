Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $1.35 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.