Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

