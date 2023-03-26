Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Takes $5.11 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,356,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,157 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

