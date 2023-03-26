Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after acquiring an additional 148,755 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

