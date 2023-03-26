Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

