Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

DFCF stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

