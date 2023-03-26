iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

