Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 3,508 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

