Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Position Lifted by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 3.3% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.45% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 798,279 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,558,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

