Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 2,677 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 174,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,656,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,985.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after buying an additional 128,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $79.07.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

