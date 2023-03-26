Marion Wealth Management Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,879 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 247,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 395,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.