American Resources (AREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) is set to post its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of American Resources

American Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in American Resources by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 387,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 362,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

