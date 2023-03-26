American Resources (AREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) is set to post its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Resources Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
