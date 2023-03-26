Marion Wealth Management Purchases 54,645 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,645 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,093,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

