Marion Wealth Management Acquires 8,638 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.
Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
